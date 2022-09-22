Sherman ministry opens bilingual academy for local families

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “Yo cuando era niña estaba en muchos programas despues de escuela,” said Brenda Carmona, a teacher, who said she once spent a lot of time in after-school programs as a kid.

“Through those programs, I was able to get different experiences, not just with my education but with the world,” said Carmona.

Now she’s a teacher at one - MasterKey’s Bilingual Academy.

“What was the culmination of our dreams was to put all of our children’s educational programs together,” said Julie Rickey, the executive director at MasterKey Ministries.

Rickey said the idea came while working with families with limited access to preschool.

“When they get into school, it’s a struggle,” said Rickey. “And they end up concluding, “hey, I’m just not smart,” and I hated that. I actually heard that from children, and I said we’ve got to do something.”

Rickey said the new learning center is here to change that with no language barriers attached.

“Que ellos puedan hacer algo mas con su vida y que puedan hacer lo mejor,” said Carmona.

“I want our children to be able to know, despite their circumstances, despite where their parents came from or the things that society has tried to put on them that they can do more with their life and they can accomplish so much more than,” said Carmona.

They said their goal is to open the door to a successful education and let kids leave knowing they matter.

“It’s not just an, “oh, I love you, I’m so glad you’re here,” said Carmona. “It’s an I love you because Jesus loves you. Que en esta programa valuamos el amor de Christo.”

MasterKeys Bilingual Academy said its tuition is $125 per week, but it is open to working with families to help them meet the costs.

The school’s number is 903-267-3774.

More information is on their website.

