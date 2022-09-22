Texoma Local
Summer Ends, Nature Takes a Few Days to Catch up

Saturday will see near 100 degrees, but highs fall into the 80s by Monday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Friday is the first day of fall; the Autumnal Equinox occurring at 8:03 pm CDT Thursday. However, autumn-style weather arrives a few days beyond the Equinox as we await a Sunday cold front which will pack a decent punch.

Meanwhile, a weaker front drifted into our northern counties Thursday afternoon and held highs into the lower 90s in places like Ada and Sulphur. We’ll see lows tonight from near 60 north to upper 60s south and light northeast winds.Sunshine and southerly winds return to all areas to the 90s on Friday, and upper 90s to near 100 on Saturday, making Saturday the hottest day to come until hopefully until next summer!

A stronger cold front arrives Sunday morning and allows for a significant cool-down, highs should fall into the 80s with lows into the 50s by Mon-Tue. Rain potential continues to be very low and all of Texoma is now in a severe to exceptional drought once again.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

