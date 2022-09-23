1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Interstate 35 northbound at 8:05 p.m.

Troopers said a car driven by an unidentified 24-year-old of Kansas City, MO and a semi-truck driven by 29-year-old Denzel K. Stephens were headed northbound on the highway, when the semi-truck reentered the road from the outside shoulder and was hit by the car from behind.

Troopers said the car then left the road and caught on fire.

The 24-year-old was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephens and his passenger 31-year-old Kianna L. Traylor, of Oklahoma City, were not injured.

