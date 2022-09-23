Texoma Local
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck

A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.(KSWO)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in Choctaw County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-271 in Grant at 3 p.m.

Troopers said a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia L. Johnson, of Hugo, was eastbound on County Road 2120, failed to yield from a stop sign, and pulled out in front of a freightliner, driven by 35-year-old John King, of Hugo.

OHP said Johnson and a 4-year-old child were pronounced dead at the scene from head and internal injuries.

Johnson and the child were transported to the Rogan’s Funeral Home.

Another 4-year-old passenger in Johnson’s vehicle was flown to Children’s Medical Center in stable condition with head, internal, and leg injuries.

King and his passenger 21-year-old Kaleb Myles, of Sulphur Springs, were not injured.

