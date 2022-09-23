A+ Athlete: Spencer Hinds, Bells

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Spencer Hinds of Bells High School.

Spencer is ranked sixth in his class with a 4.0 GPA and an ACT score of 29. In addition to his studies, Spencer serves as a class sponsor while also volunteering in numerous clubs and town clean ups in and around the Bells community. Keeping Spencer busy for the entire school year.

“It’s really a struggle sometimes because we’ll get home from practice real late and I’ve got stuff I need to do,” Hinds said. “I have to study. I’ve got homework and I just know if I don’t do it, it’s not going to get done. I don’t want to fall behind my peers so that’s why I’ve got to do it.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have Spencer on my basketball team, in my world geography class and now this year in my graphic design class,” Bells Graphic Design teacher Troy Willis said. “Our school motto here is learn, work, serve, respect everyday and there isn’t a person that embodies that more than Spencer.”

Spencer is always working. In football, playing running back for the panthers, he was named the 2021 Offensive Newcomer of the Year and a team captain. On the basketball court, he was named an all district player and was part of the panthers track team area qualifier as well.

“He is a selfless leader. He gets just as excited for his teammates and other people doing good things than he does for himself. Which, that’s not common in our youth today and he has that quality,” Bells football head coach Dale West said. “He’s hard working, energy level is always high, never has a bad day. Those are the kind of kids we like to be around.”

“Ever since I was a kid I had an older brother and he always was pushing me around. We were just competitive. I always wanted to beat him, but usually that wouldn’t happen,” Hinds said. “I just love sports. It’s good to go out and compete and show what you can do.”

