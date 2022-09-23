Colton’s Main Street Run back for its 13th year

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Colton’s Main Street Run in downtown Durant is back for its 13th year on October 15th.

Colton’s Run is a 5K,10K and a 1-mile fun run/walk in memory of Colton Sherrill who passed away at the age of 10 in 2008.

His family has put on a run to raise support and awareness to get more automated external defibrillators in schools and other public places, as well as doing projects that benefit the community.

“This year, what we have done is we’ve bought new soccer goals for the Durant multi-sports complex for the big field and we are always looking for other things that we can do to help the community,” Colton’s Dad Trace Sherrill said.

Over 200 people volunteer every year.

”It’s a lot of work but the community support has always been there from the very beginning so we are very grateful for Durant and Bryan County and surrounding areas and the support we have gotten.”

Early registration ends September 30th at midnight and the race takes place October 15th, any cross country students are able to register at a discounted rate.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.