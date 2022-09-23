Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Colton’s Main Street Run back for its 13th year

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for...
On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for one cause.(Lauren Rangel)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Colton’s Main Street Run in downtown Durant is back for its 13th year on October 15th.

Colton’s Run is a 5K,10K and a 1-mile fun run/walk in memory of Colton Sherrill who passed away at the age of 10 in 2008.

His family has put on a run to raise support and awareness to get more automated external defibrillators in schools and other public places, as well as doing projects that benefit the community.

“This year, what we have done is we’ve bought new soccer goals for the Durant multi-sports complex for the big field and we are always looking for other things that we can do to help the community,” Colton’s Dad Trace Sherrill said.

Over 200 people volunteer every year.

”It’s a lot of work but the community support has always been there from the very beginning so we are very grateful for Durant and Bryan County and surrounding areas and the support we have gotten.”

Early registration ends September 30th at midnight and the race takes place October 15th, any cross country students are able to register at a discounted rate.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery

Latest News

One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening.
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County
A Hunt County Jury has found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder...
Former Wolfe City cop found not guilty of murder
A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck
Exciting changes happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department
Whitesboro hires new EMS staff