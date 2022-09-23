Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired

A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday...
A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon.

According to a post on the Denison ISD Facebook page, Terrell Elementary School went on a full lockdown around 1:41 p.m.

Law enforcement told News 12 there were reports of shots fired near the school.

The district asked people to avoid going to the campus, or the area until the Denison Police Department cleared the area and canceled the lockdown.

At 2:37 p.m. the district announced the area was clear.

A Grayson County School went on lockdown after a call of shots fired near the campus.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery

Latest News

Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
On Saturday morning, hundreds of people showed up to cross the finish line in Durant, all for...
Colton’s Main Street Run back for its 13th year
One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening.
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County
A Hunt County Jury has found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder...
Former Wolfe City cop found not guilty of murder