Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday afternoon.

According to a post on the Denison ISD Facebook page, Terrell Elementary School went on a full lockdown around 1:41 p.m.

Law enforcement told News 12 there were reports of shots fired near the school.

The district asked people to avoid going to the campus, or the area until the Denison Police Department cleared the area and canceled the lockdown.

At 2:37 p.m. the district announced the area was clear.

