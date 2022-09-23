Former Wolfe City Police Officer found not guilty

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Hunt County Jury has found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Jonathan Price.

Price’s family says he was trying to break up a fight outside a Wolfe City convenience store, Lucas testified in his own defense he was attempting to detain Price for public intoxication. Police say Lucas used a taser on Price, then shot him four times.

Lucas was released from custody and left the Hunt County courthouse around 6:30 P.M.

