Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Former Wolfe City Police Officer found not guilty

A Hunt County Jury has found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder...
A Hunt County Jury has found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Jonathan Price.((Source: Hunt County Judicial Records))
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Hunt County Jury has found former Wolfe City Police officer Shaun Lucas not guilty of murder in the 2020 shooting death of Jonathan Price.

Price’s family says he was trying to break up a fight outside a Wolfe City convenience store, Lucas testified in his own defense he was attempting to detain Price for public intoxication. Police say Lucas used a taser on Price, then shot him four times.

Lucas was released from custody and left the Hunt County courthouse around 6:30 P.M.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning...
Residents voice concerns over proposed concrete batch plant near Sherman neighborhood
Police have arrested a man that they said, they have been trying to catch for a while, for...
Man accused of masturbating in Ardmore mall

Latest News

One person is dead after a crash in Marietta Wednesday evening.
1 dead after crash with semi-truck in Love County
A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck
Exciting changes happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department
Whitesboro hires new EMS staff
Exciting changes happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department
Whitesboro hires a new EMS staff