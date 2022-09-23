Texoma Local
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

The Sherman Police Department said it happened in the 500 block of East Taylor Street at approximately 7 p.m.

Police said based on the evidence and injuries, investigators concluded that 54-year-old Johnny Ray Cole, of Pottsboro, was traveling on Taylor street when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Cole was pronounced dead by officers and Sherman Fire medical personnel when they arrived on scene.

According to the department, the vehicle and driver have not yet been identified.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information about the case, you can contact Officer Bigham at 903-892-7290.

