Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday
The NASA moon rocket stands on Pad 39B before the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the...
Approaching storm may delay launch try for NASA moon rocket
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour