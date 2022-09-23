Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82

Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.
Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic.

Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test flight before finalizing plans to sell the plane, but during his flight the engine suddenly failed.

According to law enforcement, in an attempt to land safely and avoid any traffic below, the pilot who was flying west, landed the plane on the eastbound lanes of Highway 82 on the emergency lane facing on-coming traffic.

No injuries were reported and the plane was later moved on the road.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
One by one, Sherman residents voiced their disapproval of GOW’s request for a temporary zoning...
Residents voice concerns over proposed concrete batch plant near Sherman neighborhood
Police have arrested a man that they said, they have been trying to catch for a while, for...
Man accused of masturbating in Ardmore mall

Latest News

A Sherman ministry celebrated the open house of its bilingual academy, hoping this is just the...
Sherman ministry opens bilingual academy for local families
The governor can call for a special election or it can be placed on the ballot in the next...
Recreational marijuana won’t be voted on this November
A Sherman ministry celebrated the open house of its bilingual academy, hoping this is just the...
Sherman ministry opens bilingual academy for local families
Recreational marijuana.
Oklahoma court: Weed question won’t make November ballot