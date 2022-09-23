Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic.

Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test flight before finalizing plans to sell the plane, but during his flight the engine suddenly failed.

According to law enforcement, in an attempt to land safely and avoid any traffic below, the pilot who was flying west, landed the plane on the eastbound lanes of Highway 82 on the emergency lane facing on-coming traffic.

No injuries were reported and the plane was later moved on the road.

