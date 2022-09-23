Sulphur to return to football against Dickson

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Sulphur Bulldogs will travel to Dickson to play the Comets as they return to football action following the passing of their long-time head coach, Jim Dixon.

The game last week with Whitesboro was cancelled to give the Bulldogs some time following the passing of their great coach. Corey Cole will lead the team on the field on Friday.

”We are made for these moments because that is how (Coach Dixon) has prepared us,” Cole said. “I truly believe that. I really believe that is what is going to get us through all of this. We are prepared for this because that is the way he has always taught us and always had us prepared for these moments.”

The Dickson Comets have are in the position of being on the other side of the field from Sulphur. While it will be an emotional night, it is the district opener, and it’s a game the Dickson Comets need to win. The Comets will put their best foot forward in a game that will certainly be filled with emotion.

“Anytime you lose a legend like Coach Dixon, it’s going to be difficult,” Dickson head coach Matt Suffal said. “I know their kids are struggling. Our coaching profession is struggling. When you lose a guy like Jim Dixon, nobody is ok. I talked to Coach Cole to give him our sympathy and asked if there is anything we can do. We want to be there as a brother in the profession, to make sure we are there for each other in this time.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.