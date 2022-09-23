Two Valley View high school sisters making football history for the district

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - On the football field at Valley View ISD, you’ll find two sister making history for their schools football team as kickers.

“About the second day of practice, Coach King walked up to me and asked if I had ever kicked a football before,” said Emma Moss, a kicker for Valley View ISD.

“We automatically ran down and got her a helmet,” said Valley View Eagles’ Coach Curtis King.

Emma and Molly Moss are two of the newest football players for the Valley View Eagles.

“They are the kind of kids you want around your football program,” said King. “I’ve had no second thoughts what so ever.”

The two sisters aren’t just the only females on the team.

They’re the first one’s ever.

“They set history,” said King. “Our game one, they both kicked an extra point in. The first time female kickers kicked an extra point for Valley View ISD.”

Emma and Molly already spent a lot of time at the stadium running cross country, playing soccer, and working as athletic trainers.

Their support from others didn’t dwindle when they stepped back on to the field as kickers.

“It’s really normal how everybody is so supportive in the community,” said Emma Moss. “It’s kind of competitive with the boys, and it’s kind of fun, but they are very protective.”

“We’re like little princesses,” said Molly Moss. “We get to do what we want.”

With helmets on, they know every Friday night light is a chance to show what it really means to “play like a girl.”

“It’s more about, you know, anybody can do anything they want to do, and it’s fair to give someone a shot regardless of gender or age or whatever else,” said Molly Moss.

