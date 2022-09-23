Very Hot Saturday, Cooler Air For Next Weekend

Sunshine and southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front will pump Saturday temperatures upward to near 100 degrees; hopefully this will be the last time (until next June) that it gets so hot!

The forecast into next week certainly looks hopeful for cooler weather, a cold front passes Sunday, bringing us northerly breezes and slightly cooler air. The cooling trend continues day to day and we should have lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s by the middle of next week.

Skies continue very stingy in the rain department and I expect it to remain precipitation-free through the period.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.