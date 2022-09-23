Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Very Hot Saturday, Cooler Air For Next Weekend

Some spots close to 100 degrees for your Saturday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and southwesterly winds ahead of a cold front will pump Saturday temperatures upward to near 100 degrees; hopefully this will be the last time (until next June) that it gets so hot!

The forecast into next week certainly looks hopeful for cooler weather, a cold front passes Sunday, bringing us northerly breezes and slightly cooler air. The cooling trend continues day to day and we should have lows in the 50s and highs in the 80s by the middle of next week.

Skies continue very stingy in the rain department and I expect it to remain precipitation-free through the period.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and a child were killed, and another was flown to the hospital after a crash with a...
1 woman, child killed after crash with semi-truck
Jace Mason
Wilson police arrest man accused of molesting infant
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver
Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon.
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery
Victim fights back, thwarts Sherman robbery

Latest News

Evening Forecast - Fri, Sept 23
Evening Forecast - Fri, Sept 23
Morning Weather 9/23/2022
Morning Weather 9/23/2022
Overnight Weather: First Day of Fall is Friday
Overnight Weather: First Day of Fall is Friday
Morning Weather 9/22/2022
Morning Weather 9/22/2022