Whitesboro hires new EMS staff

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Exciting changes are happening in the Whitesboro Fire Department.

Assistant fire chief, Jeff Patterson said, “Mainly what we’re trying to do is get the word out there, let them know the provider has changed.”

The first responders parted ways with the private company, Texas Vital Care, which operated the station’s dispatch for years.

What will be different?

Patterson said, “You should expect to see a higher level of care and better service.”

After a nine month approval process, the city will now be in charge of EMS.

Assistant chief Patterson explained, “So the reason the city of Whitesboro did this is because the private company that was here before was operating a lot of non-emergency transfers outside of our area, and we’re leaving the entire area uncovered for many hours every day.”

With the city in charge of dispatching its own emergency vehicles, the new EMS staff is able to better serve the western part of Grayson County, which was sometimes neglected before with the previous provider in charge.

Patterson said, “We’ll be responding to just 9-1-1 calls for service, so no transfers will be ran out of here, no non-emergency transfers. if someone calls 9-1-1 and they need an ambulance, that’s what we’re here for.”

The EMS staff will undergo a two-week training where they will learn how to navigate highly advanced medical equipment that will increase the chances of patients’ survival

EMS Captain, Stephen Wilcox shared his excitement and said, “This community means everything to me. My family lives here, my kids live here, so to me that’s the most important thing, is being able to provide care to the citizens of Whitesboro in the western half of Grayson County that everybody deserves.”

The new EMS coverage officially begins October 1st, 2022.

