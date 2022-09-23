Woman charged with husband’s murder sentenced to probation after plea deal

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Cooke County woman who was charged with first degree murder for shooting and killing her husband two years ago, will not spend any time in prison after taking a plea deal.

Sheryl Renee Holley was sentenced to five years probation, and fined $5,000 after she pled guilty to killing her husband, 62-year old Randal Holley, which she has maintained was in self defense.

Authorities were called to the couple’s home on Turpen Hill Drive in the northeastern part of the county in April of 2020.

Randal had been shot, and later died at the hospital.

Sheryl faced a sentence of up to 99 years in prison if she had been convicted on the original charge.

