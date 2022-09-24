Roommate arrested after threatening woman with knife

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument Thursday afternoon.

Paris Police it happened in the 500 block of Grand Ave at 2:56 p.m.

Police said said 33-year-old Eric Jamison Baker threw a laptop and dishes at the 37-year-old woman, that had been letting him live at her residence for the past two weeks.

According to law enforcement, Baker struck the woman several times with his fist and a broom handle. Baker also threatened her with a knife before another house member separated them.

Baker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked into the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.