Roommate arrested after threatening woman with knife

A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument...
A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument Thursday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument Thursday afternoon.

Paris Police it happened in the 500 block of Grand Ave at 2:56 p.m.

Police said said 33-year-old Eric Jamison Baker threw a laptop and dishes at the 37-year-old woman, that had been letting him live at her residence for the past two weeks.

According to law enforcement, Baker struck the woman several times with his fist and a broom handle. Baker also threatened her with a knife before another house member separated them.

Baker was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and booked into the Lamar County Jail.

