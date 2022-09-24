Texoma Local
Saturday Sets Heat Records

Much needed cool down comes Sunday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
According to my research the following Texoma cities broke Saturday, September 24th heat records: McKinney, Denton, Sherman, Ada, Antlers and Atoka.

Summer has officially overstayed its welcome here in Texoma. Despite today’s record high temperatures, there is some good news on the way. Sunday will see a wind shift from the North in preparation of an afternoon cold front that will bring temperatures down into the 80s for next week. Sunday will have northerly wind gusts up to 20 mph with a low chance (10%) of isolated thunderstorms later in the afternoon south of the Red River. These will be the small, pop-up variety storms but given the strong winds, could cause major wind gusts and lightning.

Sunday will still be hot as the cooler temperatures won’t kick in until the evening with low temperatures expected in mid to low 60s heading into Monday. Then it’ll be dry through the week but at least no chance of setting any more record high temperature days.

So until those cooler temperatures come through Sunday... stay cool Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

