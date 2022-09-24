Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the Johnston County Jail after an armed standoff in Milburn Friday evening.

Sheriff Gary Dodd said they received a call from someone accusing Timothy Minor of trespassing and theft.

Dodd said when deputies arrived at Minor’s residence in the 7900 block of South Project Lane to talk to him, Minor yelled at deputies and a revolver fell out of his waistband.

When deputies commanded Minor to leave the firearm on the ground, he refused, grabbed the firearm and retreated to the house.

Dodd said several other deputies and officers from the Tishomingo Police Department setup a perimeter around the house, but Minor then left the main house and barricaded himself in a smaller outbuilding.

Minor was eventually taken into custody after he physically resisted arrest, and the firearm was located in the outbuilding, Dodd said.

Minor was transported to the Johnston County Jail, where he will be booked in for felon in possession of firearm, obstruction, resisting arrest and for several other charges, Dodd said.

“I am very proud of my Deputies and extremely grateful no law enforcement officers or innocent civilians were injured,” Dodd said. “We are very fortunate we were able to bring this very dangerous situation to resolution without deadly force, which this repeat criminal created.”

