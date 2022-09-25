Texoma Local
Healdton man accused of assault with machete

A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a...
A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a woman.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a woman.

Huey Bruce Hall was walking down the street in Healdton with a machete when he got into some sort of disagreement and tried to assault a woman, according to police.

Police said he appeared to be under the influence of something when it happened.

Healdton police said the woman was not hurt.

Hall has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and public intoxication.

