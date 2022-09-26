Bells ISD earns grant for welding technology program

BELLS, Texas (KXII) - Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced very exciting news for Bells Independent School District.

These are the student welders of Bells High School and right now, they are making the most of new and improved welding technology.

“I’m having a bunch of fun in here learning different projects, different types of welds, all sorts of stuff,” Anthony Leonard said.

The school has received a $64 thousand grant called Jobs and Education for Texans, or JET.

The grant provided by the Texas workforce commission will help the high school install equipment to train students for careers in welding technology, and students in the welding program are happier than ever.

“It feels amazing that we would get a grant from Texas Workforce Commission and I just wanna thank them very much for giving us that grant and allowing us to have that amount of equipment we need to do multiple different projects throughout the school year,” said Anthony Leonard.

TWC and members of the program said this career training will help prepare students for high demand jobs, now and for years to come.

“Now that we’ve got newer technology, it’s what they’re gonna be seeing not only in the workplace but in any kind of certification they get through college or additional schooling,” Agriculture of Science teacher at Bells ISD Taylor Mcgrew said.

“It’ll just give a lot of our underclassmen a lot of opportunities you wouldn’t have without the grant, and it’ll be a big step for them in the long run,” Koehler High said.

Giving more than sixty kids the tools and training they need to succeed.

“This grant has already taken this program to a whole new level,” Mcgrew said. “The kids are very very grateful.”

