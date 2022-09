Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack

CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022.

Carter was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Carter’s bond is $10,000.

