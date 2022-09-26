Explosion rocks Kaiser Aluminum, starts small fire

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman fire officials said an explosion rocked Kaiser Aluminum over the weekend.

It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

Kaiser said it believes the explosion occurred within one of its furnaces, and there was a small fire.

Sherman fire said no one reported injuries, and the department helped shut off Kaiser’s utilities.

Kaiser said it is assessing the damage and looking into a cause.

