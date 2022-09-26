Explosion rocks Kaiser Aluminum, starts small fire
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman fire officials said an explosion rocked Kaiser Aluminum over the weekend.
It happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.
Kaiser said it believes the explosion occurred within one of its furnaces, and there was a small fire.
Sherman fire said no one reported injuries, and the department helped shut off Kaiser’s utilities.
Kaiser said it is assessing the damage and looking into a cause.
