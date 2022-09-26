Gas prices in Texas are on a steady decline

Texas (KXII) -The average gas price per gallon in Texas is at a steady downfall.

“In Sherman/Denison, the average today is $3.08, a week ago it was $3.20 so its dropped 12 cents on the last week,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA.

And drivers will take any relief they can get.

“It’s a good threshold so I got to the point where I wasn’t even looking at it, just pumping, because of the stress involved of the monetary involvement of filling up your gas tank,” said driver, Adam Deas.

While the average right now is $3.08, some drivers are able to find gas for less than that.

“It’s definitely a relief having below three now hopefully it continuous to drop,” Deas added.

However, drivers are still conscious of their driving habits.

“All I do is drive from work to home and back and then go to the grocery store on the way to the house,” said driver, Bill Owens.

Armbruster said it’s hard to predict how prices will drop in the coming months.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding what Russia is doing as far as Ukraine goes and the way that Russia is acting, that of course can have a domino effect on crude oil prices so when crude prices go up we see retail gas prices go up,” said Armbruster.

With the seasons changing, “gas prices will continue to fall, demand is falling which is typical for this time of year now that summer driving season is over. With that usually there’s already been the switch over to winter blend gasoline which is cheaper than the summer blend by 10 to 20 cents per gallon,” Armbruster said.

