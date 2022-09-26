Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Gas prices in Texas are on a steady decline

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas (KXII) -The average gas price per gallon in Texas is at a steady downfall.

“In Sherman/Denison, the average today is $3.08, a week ago it was $3.20 so its dropped 12 cents on the last week,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA.

And drivers will take any relief they can get.

“It’s a good threshold so I got to the point where I wasn’t even looking at it, just pumping, because of the stress involved of the monetary involvement of filling up your gas tank,” said driver, Adam Deas.

While the average right now is $3.08, some drivers are able to find gas for less than that.

“It’s definitely a relief having below three now hopefully it continuous to drop,” Deas added.

However, drivers are still conscious of their driving habits.

“All I do is drive from work to home and back and then go to the grocery store on the way to the house,” said driver, Bill Owens.

Armbruster said it’s hard to predict how prices will drop in the coming months.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding what Russia is doing as far as Ukraine goes and the way that Russia is acting, that of course can have a domino effect on crude oil prices so when  crude prices go up we see retail gas prices go up,” said Armbruster.

With the seasons changing, “gas prices will continue to fall, demand is falling which is typical for this time of year now that summer driving season is over. With that usually there’s already been the switch over to winter blend gasoline which is cheaper than the summer blend by 10 to 20 cents per gallon,” Armbruster said.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo.
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a...
Healdton man accused of assault with machete
Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday...
Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired

Latest News

Kaiser said it believes the explosion occurred within one of its furnaces, and there was a...
Explosion rocks Kaiser Aluminum, starts small fire
The DEA said the trend of rainbow fentanyl is a marketing ploy, making the drug almost appear...
DEA warns about rainbow-colored fentanyl, appealing to teens and young adults
The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to...
UIL reduces Tom Bean football postseason ban to two years
A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a...
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County