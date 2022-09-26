Highway 32 shut down after wreck in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sheriffs are asking drivers to avoid Highway 32 after a two vehicle crash Monday morning.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck is on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road.

Sheriff Cumberledge said travel lanes east and west are shut down, and there is no access to get through, while they wait for a helicopter to land on the highway.

Deputies said a person had to be extricated.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the highway will be shut down for an indefinite amount of time, and drivers should seek alternate routes as there will be long delays.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

