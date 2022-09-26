Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Highway 32 shut down after wreck in Love County

Sheriffs are asking drivers to avoid Highway 32 after a two vehicle crash Monday morning.
Sheriffs are asking drivers to avoid Highway 32 after a two vehicle crash Monday morning.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOVE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Sheriffs are asking drivers to avoid Highway 32 after a two vehicle crash Monday morning.

The Love County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck is on Highway 32 and Loves Valley Road.

Sheriff Cumberledge said travel lanes east and west are shut down, and there is no access to get through, while they wait for a helicopter to land on the highway.

Deputies said a person had to be extricated.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the highway will be shut down for an indefinite amount of time, and drivers should seek alternate routes as there will be long delays.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo.
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a...
Healdton man accused of assault with machete
A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday...
Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired
Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

Latest News

A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a...
Healdton man accused of assault with machete
A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo.
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
A man who was out of jail on bond, on attempted kidnapping and lewd acts charges is back in the...
Sheriff: Felon arrested after armed standoff in Johnston County
A man was arrested after police said he threatened a woman with a knife during an argument...
Roommate arrested after threatening woman with knife