Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Mother told officers she drank a 12-pack before driving with 3 children, authorities say

Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.
Samantha Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A mother who allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack” before driving with three children in a vehicle is facing charges, according to a criminal complaint filed by the State of West Virginia.

Officers said they immediately smelled alcohol when they pulled over Samantha Jones, 32, for a welfare check. They said Jones had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.

The criminal complaint states Jones told officers she was “coming from a friend’s house” and had “a little bit” to drink before driving. Eventually, she told officers she drank “approximately a 12-pack,” the complaint added.

The court documents state Jones failed three sobriety tests and had a BAC of 0.195 after being taken to the Bridgeport Police Department.

Jones was charged with child abuse with risk of serious injury.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo.
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
A Healdton man has been arrested; court documents state he tried to use a machete to hurt a...
Healdton man accused of assault with machete
Police said a man died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
Man dead after hit-and-run in Sherman, police say
A Grayson County School went on lockdown due to an ongoing police situation in the area Friday...
Denison school lifts lockdown after reports of shots fired
The Greenville Humane Society said a dog with a severe medical condition was abandoned outside...
Workers find dog tied to pole near adoption center with note: ‘She needs to be put down’

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbot announced very exciting news for Bells Independent School District.
Bells ISD earns grant for welding technology
Southeastern Oklahoma State University is now the owner of some new state-of-the-art technology.
SOSU Supercomputer
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Josiah Brown died Sunday morning at a...
3-year-old allegedly pushed by aunt into Lake Michigan dies
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes’ path: From Yale to jail
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II