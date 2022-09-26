Texoma Local
NASA to take part in historic crash in outer space

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space Agency is capturing images and videos of the mission.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(CNN) – NASA is preparing to crash into a moon as part of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test Monday.

NASA is deliberately directing a spacecraft to hit Dimorphos, the moon that orbits around the Didymos asteroid.

The impact won’t demolish Dimorphos, but it is expected to leave a crater.

If the mission goes as planned, it will change the motion of a celestial body in outer space – something that has never happened before.

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space Agency is capturing images and videos of the mission.

