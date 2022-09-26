Texoma Local
One person injured after car fire in Howe

One person was taken to the hospital after a car burst into flames Friday.
One person was taken to the hospital after a car burst into flames Friday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after a car burst into flames Friday.

The Howe Fire Department said it happened at FM 902 and HWY 5.

Firefighters said the car rolled, caught fire, and set the field on fire.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Howe ISD Police and Howe PD assisted with traffic control.

Howe Fire has had a busy day today. We started off the day with a car fire this morning in a church parking lot. Then we...

Posted by Howe Fire Department on Friday, September 23, 2022

