Putin grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.
Edward Snowden is shown in an undated photo. He's now a citizen of Russia.(VICE News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

