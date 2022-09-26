Supercomputing thrives at Southeastern Oklahoma State University

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Southeastern Oklahoma State University is now the owner of some new state-of-the-art technology.

This is a supercomputer, state of the art technology at southeastern Oklahoma State University.

This matrix of cables and circuits make up one of the most sophisticated computer systems on a university campus. What you see here is years in the making.

“It’s our latest acquisition. It puts us in the big league. We’re intimately involved in this supercomputing thing, and more importantly, we share that with our students,” Mike Morris said.

Retired SOSU computer science professor, and current mathematics professor Doctor Karl Frinkle worked for years to bring a supercomputer to the university.

“Supercomputing is not going away. Its becoming more and more common, so students are going to have to learn how to use supercomputers,” Frinkle said.

Supercomputing uses multiple computers together, or a network of machines to process code or analyze data. Doing so quickly solves problems and equations, and completes complex tasks that a single regular computer cannot.

“It’s really a treat to see the light in a student’s eyes when he or she has 2 or 3000 processors working on one problem, and something that comes out the backend is actually useful,” Morris said.

They said this advanced technology will benefit students now and for years into the future.

“Almost everyone will wind up in a career that will have a tremendous need to supercomputing,” Morris said.

“It’s kind of nice to have people recognize that we have this awesome machine on our campus,”Frinkle said.

