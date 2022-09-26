Texoma Local
UIL reduces Tom Bean football postseason ban to two years

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations.
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Monday morning to hand down decisions on possible rules violations.

After hearing the school district’s appeal, the UIL placed the Tom Bean High School Athletics program on a three year probation, and reduced its initial penalty of a three-year football postseason ban, down to two years.

The school was also issued a public reprimand.

Athletic director and head football coach Steven Fex was cleared of any rules violations.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

