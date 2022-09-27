Texoma Local
Ardmore dealership donates thousands to school for children with autism

Patriot Chevy in Ardmore donated thousands of dollars to a local school for children with autism.
Patriot Chevy in Ardmore donated thousands of dollars to a local school for children with autism.
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Patriot Chevy in Ardmore donated thousands of dollars to a local school for children with autism.

“We just moved into a new building actually, so the money we will use for new sensory gym equipment,” TABI director Bre Bourgeois said.

Texoma Autism and Behavioral Intervention School, or TABI, is a non-profit for kids from pre-K to junior high on the autism spectrum.

Teachers at TABI work to give kids the skills they need to successfully transition into a public school.

“A lot of our kids are really, really active,” Bourgeois said. “So having that movement, that play and that interaction rather than just sitting at a desk all day and writing with pencils and crayons and paper, just really just helps them more through that kind of play. We have trampolines, we have a few balance boards, and swings- just different toys like that.”

Patriot Chevy gave the school $24,250 last week.

“We get a lot of information from the community,” General Manager Shane Cole said. “TABI came up as one of them that needed help, so we chose them for this month.

Cole said their monthly sponsorship is a community effort- they raised the money with last month’s sales.

“Autism is something that not a lot of people are aware of,” Cole said. “So hopefully it helps not just with the amount but brings awareness as well. Good for the family, good for the schools, good for the kids.”

Bourgeois said the big check makes a big difference in TABI’s mission.

“All of our kids love the sensory output input that they need,” Bourgeois said. “So having that equipment, the more play therapy that we can give them, the more successful they are.”

