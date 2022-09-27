Ardmore man charged after leaving scene of hit-and-run

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 37-year-old Jerrad Blake Black hit Lynda Campbell with his SUV near the intersection of Hollingsworth and South Commerce, and left the scene.

According to the documents, Campbell suffered lacerations to her left ankle and leg, along with shoulder and head injuries.

Black was also accused of driving without a valid license.

Black’s bond is $50,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.