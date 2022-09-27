Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.

According to the City of Sherman, a main break has caused a drop in water pressure.

The break was found in south Sherman off of FM 1417.

According to the city, per TCEQ requirements, they will be issuing a boil water notice for the homes that lost water pressure, but first they have to determine which neighborhoods may have been impacted.

Because of this, Sherman ISD said several of their campuses were impacted, so they are monitoring the situation to ensure drinking water is available. Restrooms are also being kept operational.

The Sherman ISD campuses impacted are:

Crutchfield

Fred Douglass

Jefferson

Sory

Washington

Sherman Middle

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.