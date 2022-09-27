Commissioners push forward with Grayson County jail expansion, hire construction manager at risk

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Commissioners moved forward on the Grayson county jail expansion Tuesday morning with approval for a construction manager at risk contract.

“That means we are allowing the construction manager to oversee our project, and then we’re partnering with them, and they’re the expert,” said Jodi Platt, the purchasing agent for Grayson County.

Grayson County hired Sedalco, a construction service based out of Fort Worth.

It will provide help to the county both before and during construction.

“They’ll be over the contractor for each section like pouring the concrete and putting up the walls,” said Platt. “They’ll be over all of that onsite.”

Commissioners and Sedalco agreed to a $40,000 contract for preconstruction services and a pay rate of 4.5 percent of the total cost of Sedalco’s fees for construction services.

“This just means that we can continue working and moving forward with the process and get it started as soon as possible because the sheriff’s office and the jail of such a great need for space,” said Platt.

All this comes after the county received pushback against the jail expansion from the City of Sherman.

Earlier this year commissioners budgeted 35 million dollars to expand the downtown jail.

By keeping the jail at its current location, the sheriff’s office said it will receive $16 million from the federal government.

It said relocating the jail out of downtown could increase tax rates by 40 percent.

“The commissioner court has decided to move forward with the expansion enhancement of the current facility, so that’s what we’re doing,” said Chief Deputy Tony Bennie with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Platt said there are more meetings with architects and putting together a final drawing for approval ahead.

“We’ll just continue collaborating to make sure all of the pieces are in the right place,” said Platt.

With more than 30 inmates moved to another county’s jail because of overcrowding on Tuesday alone, the sheriff’s office said the contract signed at commissioners court is one step closer to relief.

“Hopefully we’ll be getting pouring concrete in the near future,” said Bennie.

