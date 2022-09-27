Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Durant offering small business grants to help economy

Applications are available and are due the 20th of every month.
Applications are available and are due the 20th of every month.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The City of Durant announced a Small Business Grant Program.

This targets low to moderate income areas and businesses with up to 15 employees can receive anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

This is a one time grant for those who have met all eligibility requirements.

“We recognize the value our small business have here in Durant and how important they are to the success of our economy and having a diverse economy,” said Kelli Simmons, the Public Information Officer for the City of Durant.

Applications are available and are due the 20th of every month.

The grants are first come first served, out of a set budget of $200,000.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse...
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman.
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a...
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

Latest News

It only took a Lamar County jury 20 minutes to find the man guilty of capital murder in the...
Man found guilty of capital murder in shooting death of two
“We get a chance to look at all these colleges from here just at one event.”
Texoma high school students explore college options
Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a...
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena
Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for a man sentenced to die for killing...
Oklahoma panel rejects clemency for man in baby’s killing