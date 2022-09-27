Durant offering small business grants to help economy

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The City of Durant announced a Small Business Grant Program.

This targets low to moderate income areas and businesses with up to 15 employees can receive anywhere from $500 to $5,000.

This is a one time grant for those who have met all eligibility requirements.

“We recognize the value our small business have here in Durant and how important they are to the success of our economy and having a diverse economy,” said Kelli Simmons, the Public Information Officer for the City of Durant.

Applications are available and are due the 20th of every month.

The grants are first come first served, out of a set budget of $200,000.

