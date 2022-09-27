Texoma high school students explore college options

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Southeastern Oklahoma State University hosted the annual Texoma area wide college fair.

“We got over a thousand students here from 30 different high schools and about 30 different colleges and universities who have set up tables and are giving information to the students,” said President of SOSU, Dr. Thomas Newsom.

This event gave both high school students and colleges a chance to network.

Melanie Billmeier from MSU Texas said its “good for us to get out there especially being a Texas school coming into the Southern Oklahoma and it’s good for them too because we offer some like tuition discounts that they may not be aware of.”

Speaking to different colleges that are both public and private can also make higher education less daunting.

Grady Waldrid, from Bells High School, said “we get a chance to look at all these colleges from here just at one event.”

Billmeier added, “they can find resources and opportunities that didn’t even know they were interested in.”

Students are able to discuss with each college/university to help make their decision.

“They’re just looking for just general information cause a lot of them don’t even know what they want to do yet,” Billmeier said.

Dr. Newsom added that it’s never too early to start exploring your options, “students are having to start preparing for college earlier, they’re starting to have to make college decisions a little earlier.”

