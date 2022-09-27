Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Ada pastor
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first-degree murder.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.
Investigators said both Dave and Kristie were sexually involved with Square.
OSBI said Kristie gave Square a gun and let him into the couple’s home to kill her husband, Dave, in the middle of the night in April of 2021, and then reported it as a break in.
Kristie was sentenced in August to life in prison for her role in the murder.
Square will be sentenced in November.
