Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Ada pastor

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first-degree murder.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.

Investigators said both Dave and Kristie were sexually involved with Square.

OSBI said Kristie gave Square a gun and let him into the couple’s home to kill her husband, Dave, in the middle of the night in April of 2021, and then reported it as a break in.

Kristie was sentenced in August to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Square will be sentenced in November.

