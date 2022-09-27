Texoma Local
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Ada pastor

The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first degree...
The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first degree murder.(OSBI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first-degree murder.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Kahlil Square shot and killed Dave Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, after coming up with a plan with Evans’ wife, Kristie Darnell Evans.

Investigators said both Dave and Kristie were sexually involved with Square.

OSBI said Kristie gave Square a gun and let him into the couple’s home to kill her husband, Dave, in the middle of the night in April of 2021, and then reported it as a break in.

Kristie was sentenced in August to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Square will be sentenced in November.

