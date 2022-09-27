Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving conviction.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol content of 0.221, nearly three times over the legal limit of 0.08.

According to sheriffs office, officers Keith Milks and Jason Jones with the Howe Police Department were on routine patrol when they noticed a barefoot woman walking down the Highway 75 service road, near the Howe city limits.

Police said the woman told them that she had been in an argument with her fiancé, Whatley, while driving, so she got out of the vehicle, and started walking.

Officers said when they located Whatley, they could immediately tell that he had been drinking and began a DWI investigation.

According to sheriffs office, Whatley had an extensive criminal history including four prior DWI convictions.

Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd offense or more.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse...
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman.
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a...
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

Latest News

The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
An Ardmore man was arrested after a woman was injured in a hit-and-run crash.
Ardmore man charged after leaving scene of hit-and-run
A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town.
Paris man charged after leading police on chase
The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and...
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires