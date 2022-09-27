Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A St. Jo man was sentenced to 35 years for drunk driving after an open plea with the Grayson Criminal County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday.

They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Robert Whatley was arrested on August 13, 2021 with a blood alcohol content of 0.221, nearly three times over the legal limit of 0.08.

According to sheriffs office, officers Keith Milks and Jason Jones with the Howe Police Department were on routine patrol when they noticed a barefoot woman walking down the Highway 75 service road, near the Howe city limits.

Police said the woman told them that she had been in an argument with her fiancé, Whatley, while driving, so she got out of the vehicle, and started walking.

Officers said when they located Whatley, they could immediately tell that he had been drinking and began a DWI investigation.

According to sheriffs office, Whatley had an extensive criminal history including four prior DWI convictions.

Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison for felony driving while intoxicated 3rd offense or more.

