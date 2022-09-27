Texoma Local
McDonald’s is coming out with Happy Meals for adults

McDonald's has partnered with a popular street wear company to create adult Happy Meals.
(McDonald's)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – There’s nothing more iconic in the realm of fast food culture than the McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The meals sold by the fast food chain contain a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets off the kid’s menu along with a toy inside a colorful box.

Anyone who grew up getting these items from McDonald’s can soon experience that nostalgia with a new menu item.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Cactus Plant Flea Market to sell Happy Meals to adults starting Oct. 3.

Anyone who orders one can get them with a Big Mac or a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. They also come with fries, a drink and, of course, a toy!

The toys are redesigned versions of some of McDonald’s most famous mascots, including Grimace, Hamburglar and Birdie.

A new mascot, called Cactus Buddy, is making its way into the boxes as well.

There’s no info yet on how much these Happy Meals will cost.

