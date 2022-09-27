Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires

BROKEN BOW, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma.

OFS said the Blue Hole Fire, in McCurtain County, is located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Broken Bow. It is estimated at around 650 acres exhibiting extreme fire behavior or challenging fire suppression conditions in heavy timber and pine plantations.

According to a post on the OSF’s Facebook page, Broken Bow Fire Department has been called in, as a precaution, to help protect structures in the area.

According to the post, as of 5:20 p.m. Monday, no evacuation orders are in effect.

