Oklahoma panel rejects clemency for man in baby's killing

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for a man sentenced to die for killing...
Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for a man sentenced to die for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for a man sentenced to die for killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002.

The board voted 4-1 on Tuesday against a clemency recommendation for 57-year-old Benjamin Cole.

Cole’s defense attorneys don’t dispute that he killed Brianna Taylor by forcibly bending the infant backward, breaking her spine. But they maintain that Cole is severely mentally ill and has brain damage that has continued to worsen while he has been in prison.

Cole is scheduled for execution on Oct. 20.

His attorneys are awaiting a decision from a Pittsburg County judge on whether a trial will be held to determine if Cole is competent to be executed.

