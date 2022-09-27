Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Paris man charged after leading police on chase

A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town.
A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town.

Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.

Police said when they attempted to stop the car, the driver, 20-year-old Dontrell De Andrae Dennis, sped up in an attempt to elude them.

According to law enforcement, the car left the road in the 4000 block of SE Loop 286 and damaged a tire.

Dennis is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and transported to the Lamar County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse...
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman.
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack
A Whitesboro woman was flown to the hospital in critical condition after crashing into a...
Woman pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Love County

Latest News

The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
The Oklahoma Forestry Services crews are working 19 active wildfires across east-central and...
Oklahoma Forestry Services battle wildfires
The man accused of shooting and killing an Ada pastor last year pled guilty to first degree...
Man pleads guilty to first-degree murder of Ada pastor
The School Counselor Corps added hundreds of mental health professionals to Oklahoma schools,...
School Counselor Corps welcome hundreds of mental health professionals to Oklahoma public schools