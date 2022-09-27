Paris man charged after leading police on chase

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Paris man was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a chase around town.

Paris Police said they were responding to shots fired in the 1000 block of NE 34th St Sunday, when they observed a car speeding away, coming from the area of the call.

Police said when they attempted to stop the car, the driver, 20-year-old Dontrell De Andrae Dennis, sped up in an attempt to elude them.

According to law enforcement, the car left the road in the 4000 block of SE Loop 286 and damaged a tire.

Dennis is charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and transported to the Lamar County Jail.

