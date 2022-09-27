Texoma Local
Records: Texas attorney general fled home to avoid subpoena

Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a...
Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case.(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
DALLAS (AP) - Court documents say Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ran out of his house and jumped into a truck driven by his wife, a state senator, to avoid being served a subpoena in an abortion access case.

A process server wrote in an affidavit that on Monday he was attempting to deliver the subpoena at Paxton’s home for the Republican to testify Tuesday in a federal court hearing.

Ernesto Martin Herrera says he but was forced to leave the document on the ground. He said Paxton avoided him for more than an hour and fled.

Paxton suggested he ducked the server out of safety concerns.

