Sherman back in action against Frisco after bye week

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats used week four of the Texas high school football season to hit the mental reset button with a bye week. As they now look towards their next task at hand in district play, welcoming in the Frisco Racoons to Bearcat Stadium in week five.

This week Sherman is faced with a difficult task as they take on the top team in their district through five weeks. Yet, Bearcat head coach Cory Cain is confident in his group and is prepared to take on the unconventional offense that Frisco will bring in their match up.

“They’re a high quality team. They love to line up and run that ball right at you with their Wing-T offense. It’s something a little bit more old school so it’ll be a great test for us,” said Sherman head coach Cory Cain.

