Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.

Police said they arrested Charles Franklin Hensley as a result of an investigation in June of 2019.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Court records show the 44-year-old also pled guilty to invasive visual recordings in a bathroom or dressing room and tampering with evidence last year.

