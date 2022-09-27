Texoma Local
Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.
Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.

Police said they arrested Charles Franklin Hensley as a result of an investigation in June of 2019.

He was booked into the Grayson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Court records show the 44-year-old also pled guilty to invasive visual recordings in a bathroom or dressing room and tampering with evidence last year.

