Ardmore searching for first district win of the season

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off of a tough loss in their first district game of the year, falling to the Noble Bears 60-56 after a back-and-forth match up. Yet, this week is a new one, bringing a new opponent in the Elgin Owls.

Currently the Owls sit at an undefeated 4-0 to start the season, allowing just 8 points per game on the defensive side of the ball so far. Setting up a great test for Ardmore head coach Josh Newby and his team, as they will travel out to Elgin in week five .

“Elgin is new to the district and that’s a fast growing school district right on the North side of Lawton. They’ve got a young but talented roster. That school district is going to grow, they have a young roster and in the near future they’re going to be something to be reckoned with,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby.

