Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Ardmore searching for first district win of the season

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers are coming off of a tough loss in their first district game of the year, falling to the Noble Bears 60-56 after a back-and-forth match up. Yet, this week is a new one, bringing a new opponent in the Elgin Owls.

Currently the Owls sit at an undefeated 4-0 to start the season, allowing just 8 points per game on the defensive side of the ball so far. Setting up a great test for Ardmore head coach Josh Newby and his team, as they will travel out to Elgin in week five .

“Elgin is new to the district and that’s a fast growing school district right on the North side of Lawton. They’ve got a young but talented roster. That school district is going to grow, they have a young roster and in the near future they’re going to be something to be reckoned with,” said Ardmore head coach Josh Newby.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse...
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman.
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack

Latest News

Ardmore searching for first district win
Ardmore searching for first district win
Sherman back in action against Frisco
Sherman back in action against Frisco after bye week
Sherman back in action against Frisco
Sherman back in action against Frisco
Southern Nazerene-SOSU Highlights
Southern Nazerene-SOSU Highlights