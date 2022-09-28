Hot Again Wednesday, Breezy Thu-Fri

Tuesday was a sunny and hot one with highs about 10 degrees above normal, but not as hot as it was Sunday (thankfully!).

It won’t be quite as cool tonight thanks to a light southeasterly wind, but most spots should still get into the mid/upper 50s.

Sunshine continues Wednesday and it’s another hot one with a high near 90; after that, the circulation around Hurricane “Ian” begins to interact with Great Lakes high pressure to bring in milder air and a bit of a gusty breeze Thursday and Friday.

Given the wind forecast, Thursday and Friday also look to be days with the highest fire danger. No rain is in sight through the weekend and well into next week.

