Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Hot Again Wednesday, Breezy Thu-Fri

Hurricane “Ian” will help to keep Texoma dry for a while longer
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tuesday was a sunny and hot one with highs about 10 degrees above normal, but not as hot as it was Sunday (thankfully!).

It won’t be quite as cool tonight thanks to a light southeasterly wind, but most spots should still get into the mid/upper 50s.

Sunshine continues Wednesday and it’s another hot one with a high near 90; after that, the circulation around Hurricane “Ian” begins to interact with Great Lakes high pressure to bring in milder air and a bit of a gusty breeze Thursday and Friday.

Given the wind forecast, Thursday and Friday also look to be days with the highest fire danger. No rain is in sight through the weekend and well into next week.

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Sherman Police said they need help identifying a woman who is a suspect in a credit card abuse...
Sherman Police searching for credit card abuse suspect
A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman.
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack

Latest News

Morning Weather 9/26/2022
Morning Weather 9/26/2022
Evening Forecast - Sun, Sept. 25
Evening Forecast - Sun, Sept. 25
Evening Forecast - Fri, Sept 23
Evening Forecast - Fri, Sept 23
Morning Weather 9/23/2022
Morning Weather 9/23/2022