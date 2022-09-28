Jailer gets stabbed by inmate in Marshall Co.

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -Two inmates at the Marshall County Jail are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a jailer during an escape attempt.

Sheriff Donald Yow said Kevin Henry and William Hollers attacked two jail guards on Tuesday, stabbing one of them in the back of the head with a make-shift shank.

Henry and Hollers were able to get a key card from one of the jailers, which Yow said did not give them access to the outside.

They then barricaded themselves in the jail kitchen where Yow said they got a hold of kitchen knives.

However, officers were able to quickly take the two into custody.

The two guards were treated and released from the hospital and Yow said they were able to return to work today.

