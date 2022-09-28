Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Jailer gets stabbed by inmate in Marshall Co.

The two guards were treated and released from the hospital and Yow said they were able to...
The two guards were treated and released from the hospital and Yow said they were able to return to work today.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) -Two inmates at the Marshall County Jail are facing multiple charges, including attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a jailer during an escape attempt.

Sheriff Donald Yow said Kevin Henry and William Hollers attacked two jail guards on Tuesday, stabbing one of them in the back of the head with a make-shift shank.

Henry and Hollers were able to get a key card from one of the jailers, which Yow said did not give them access to the outside.

They then barricaded themselves in the jail kitchen where Yow said they got a hold of kitchen knives.

However, officers were able to quickly take the two into custody.

The two guards were treated and released from the hospital and Yow said they were able to return to work today.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple found military assault weapons in their online order from a government surplus store....
Box of M16 weapons shipped to couple’s home
The city has asked residents who live in south Sherman to boil their water until further notice.
Boil water notice issued for residents in Sherman
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
37-year-old Robert Whatley was sentenced to 35 years in prison after his fifth drunk driving...
Man sentenced to 35 years after fifth DWI offense
Sherman police arrested and charged a man with ten counts of possessing and producing child porn.
Sherman man charged for possessing and producing child porn

Latest News

Police add that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
The woes of construction on highway 75 have an expiration date.
TxDOT expects U.S. 75 construction to finish next year
“This year, we can kind of see the drought conditions and decided not to plant pumpkins at all...
Pumpkin patch in Okla. affected by the heat
Murray State College signed a partnership with the Southern Oklahoma Library Systems Tuesday...
Murray State College signs partnership with Southern Oklahoma Library System