Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn.
The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night.
Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar.
Trenton police said Miller was hit by a vehicle on 121.
Miller was flown to the hospital in serious condition.
Police add that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
