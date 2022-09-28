Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Texas (KXII) -A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after making an illegal U-turn.

The crash was in Trenton Tuesday night.

Police say 51-year-old, Doye Miller of Melissa was headed south on Hwy 69, when he U-turned onto Hwy 121 toward The Rockyard Kitchen and Bar.

Trenton police said Miller was hit by a vehicle on 121.

Miller was flown to the hospital in serious condition.

Police add that he was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.